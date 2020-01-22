carVertical Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $21,602.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.03353353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.