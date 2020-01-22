Caspian (CSP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.28 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $207,025.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. During the last week, Caspian has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.92 or 0.05486611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

CSP is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.