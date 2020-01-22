Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Achieves $124,259.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $124,259.00 and approximately $279.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.27 or 0.01249977 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000941 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,510,335 coins and its circulating supply is 16,116,970 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.