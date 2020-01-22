Ccore Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Ccore has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $15,177.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.53 or 0.03534995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00204296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00130618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

