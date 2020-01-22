Celestica (CLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion.

TSE CLS opened at C$11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.64. Celestica has a 1 year low of C$7.76 and a 1 year high of C$13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from C$8.80 to C$12.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

