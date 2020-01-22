Celestica (CLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Celestica has set its Q4 guidance at $0.12-0.18 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLS opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.47.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

