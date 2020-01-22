CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.31.

Several research firms have commented on CNP. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,811 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,859,000 after buying an additional 740,321 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,596,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after buying an additional 437,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,811,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,401. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

