Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. On average, analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $822.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $50,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,907.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $200,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,730 shares of company stock valued at $640,866. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

