Centrality (CENNZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $130,265.00

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Centrality token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $60.14 million and $130,265.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03490536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00204064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,614,345 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

