CGI (GIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CGI alerts:

NYSE GIB opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02. CGI has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.