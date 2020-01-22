CGI Group (GIB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect CGI Group to post earnings of C$1.26 per share for the quarter.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.99 billion.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

