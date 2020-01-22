Chainlink (LINK) Price Tops $2.64 on Top Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Chainlink has a market cap of $925.01 million and $103.80 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00030491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, COSS and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.03524244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00203535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

