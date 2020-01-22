ChainX Achieves Market Cap of $3.36 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00011227 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. ChainX has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $324,791.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.03504837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,457,900 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

