Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CIA stock opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.23.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.10 million.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.