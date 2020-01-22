Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $383.72 Million

Brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report sales of $383.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $372.89 million and the highest is $390.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $290.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLS. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price target on Chart Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

GTLS opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 791.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,694,000 after purchasing an additional 620,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,575,000 after purchasing an additional 569,836 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $23,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,072,000 after purchasing an additional 256,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

