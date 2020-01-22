Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $470.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Nomura from $420.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.09.

Charter Communications stock opened at $506.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $279.33 and a 1-year high of $517.07. The company has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,797. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Charter Communications by 37.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 12.1% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

