Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,283,000 after purchasing an additional 146,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,483,000 after purchasing an additional 71,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 179.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 114,390 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.