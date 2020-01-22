Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Chiasma reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

CHMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chiasma from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

NASDAQ:CHMA remained flat at $$4.77 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,025. The company has a market cap of $202.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.16. Chiasma has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $336,875.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,875.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chiasma by 20.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chiasma in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 461.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.