China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHL. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in China Mobile by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in China Mobile by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in China Mobile by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CHL stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Mobile has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

