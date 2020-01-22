Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LDSVF stock opened at $8,300.00 on Wednesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation has a 12-month low of $6,118.75 and a 12-month high of $8,401.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,662.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10,458.34.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and Küfferle brand names. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as in approximately 400 own shops.

