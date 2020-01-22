Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

CHH stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.23. 89,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,671. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.49. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $74.21 and a 1 year high of $105.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The company had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $1,386,055.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

