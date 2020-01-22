Chronobank (TIME) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $785,957.00 and $31,632.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronobank coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00012765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.23 or 0.03532369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00203737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.