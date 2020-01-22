Chronologic (DAY) Trading Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $292,616.00 and approximately $263.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.03335176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00128375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,211,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,925 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC.

