Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.25. 6,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,640. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $145.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.581 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

