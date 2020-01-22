CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 5,824 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,088,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 441,352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,514. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.