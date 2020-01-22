CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 8,402 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,173 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Man Group plc boosted its position in CVS Health by 29.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,191 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in CVS Health by 619.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 11,493.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 579,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,592,000 after purchasing an additional 574,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.01. 4,197,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

