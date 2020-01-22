CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. AXA bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,202,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after buying an additional 227,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $94.79. The stock had a trading volume of 813,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

