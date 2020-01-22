CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

AZO stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,157.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,987. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $803.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,141.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.