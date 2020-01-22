CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 2,145 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,112,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,499,000 after acquiring an additional 386,299 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 133.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 58.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after acquiring an additional 261,454 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1,805.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

KO traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,057,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,610. The company has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

