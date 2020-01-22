CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,875. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.32 and a 1 year high of $183.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.06 and its 200-day moving average is $170.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.