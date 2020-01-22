CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,079,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,494,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,213,000 after purchasing an additional 893,192 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,767,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,375,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,129,000 after purchasing an additional 222,646 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,835. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.