CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $226.65 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $226,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,704,396. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $160.32 and a twelve month high of $223.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

