CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $386.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 7.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.78% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $386,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,063,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,255,000 after purchasing an additional 279,023 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 372,910.3% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 216,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 216,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.63. The company had a trading volume of 70,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $136.40 and a 12 month high of $185.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

