CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases Shares of 1,025,455 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,025,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,856,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.59% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $168.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.46 and its 200 day moving average is $158.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $170.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

