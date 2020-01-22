CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 297 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $644.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,598. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $585.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $341.75 and a 12 month high of $644.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $32.50 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion bought 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $571.03 per share, for a total transaction of $298,648.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,364.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total value of $9,269,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,050 shares of company stock valued at $54,926,407. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.42.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

