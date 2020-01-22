CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 40,032 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $57,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,811,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,159,000 after acquiring an additional 145,725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after buying an additional 136,717 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 846,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,694,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.02. 19,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $120.69 and a 52-week high of $159.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.