Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

NYSE:XEC traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. 1,150,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $1,903,000. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $2,535,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 119,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

