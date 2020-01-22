Cimpress (CMPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Cimpress to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.98 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 173.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cimpress to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.06. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.45.

In other Cimpress news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

