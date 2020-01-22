Cindicator (CND) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Cindicator has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $32,236.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Ethfinex and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,886,427,557 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC, GOPAX, Mercatox and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

