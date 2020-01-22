Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Cineplex stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cineplex has a one year low of C$22.25 and a one year high of C$34.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.89.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$418.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$413.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cineplex will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC cut shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

