Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRUS opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. Also, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $543,317.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

