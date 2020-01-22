Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Reduced by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 68,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 108,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

