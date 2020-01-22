CIT Group (CIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect CIT Group to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.02 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CIT Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIT Group stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Harnisch purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $115,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

