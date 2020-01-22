CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

CIT Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CIT Group has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CIT Group to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

CIT Group stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. 2,854,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.02 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CIT Group will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIT shares. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other CIT Group news, insider David Harnisch bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

