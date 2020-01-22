Citigroup Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $375.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $317.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MA. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.22.

NYSE MA opened at $324.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.66. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $196.60 and a 1 year high of $325.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $12,217,068.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,454,539,948.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,554 shares of company stock valued at $54,783,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

