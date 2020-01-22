Citigroup Increases Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $75.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4,163.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.