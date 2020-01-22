Citigroup Increases Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $101.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

NYSE QTWO opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at $23,010,408.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 78,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,130.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,980 shares of company stock worth $7,802,903. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 13.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,125,000 after buying an additional 363,780 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth $1,940,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

