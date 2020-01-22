Citizens Financial Group Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.95.

CFG stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

