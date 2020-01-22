Citizens Financial Group’s (CFG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Argus

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Argus in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of .

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. 4,466,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,160. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Savior LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

