Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.58 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.35-5.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $119.62.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.83.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $860,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,790.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,037 shares of company stock worth $5,278,883 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.